iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

