iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 79.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMIN opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.