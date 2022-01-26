iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.37

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 15687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

