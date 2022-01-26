iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $125,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 31,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

