iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

