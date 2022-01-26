iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 450,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,688,271 shares.The stock last traded at $71.86 and had previously closed at $73.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

