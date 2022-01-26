iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. 79,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

