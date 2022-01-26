ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 550.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.14 ($7.15).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.32) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:ITM traded up GBX 13 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.62). 5,149,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,362. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.80 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.77). The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -46.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 421.82.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

