Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE:AEL opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.