Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.60 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $152.07 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

