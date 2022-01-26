Jeffery R. Gardner Buys 24,000 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $212.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

