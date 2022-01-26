Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,075,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

