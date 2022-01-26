Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNJ opened at $167.63 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $441.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

