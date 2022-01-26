Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 152,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

