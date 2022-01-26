Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,878.50

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,878.50 ($25.34) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($25.36), with a volume of 550225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($26.71).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.86) to GBX 2,320 ($31.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.26) to GBX 2,290 ($30.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,502 ($33.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,564.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.59) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($137,951.97). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.51) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,511.06). Insiders acquired a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810 in the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

