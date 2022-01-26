Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.86% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Shares of JYNT opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

