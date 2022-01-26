Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 118 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 513.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $918.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,047.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $888.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

