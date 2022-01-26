Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $317,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 48,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $311.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

