Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after purchasing an additional 986,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.