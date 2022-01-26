Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Spire were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

