JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several analysts have commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

JOYY stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 46.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in JOYY by 48.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 101.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 584,794 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

