JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target to SEK 110

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCTBF. HSBC upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Shares of SCTBF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

