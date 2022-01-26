JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,295,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 167,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,072,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,493,000 after buying an additional 281,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.24. The company had a trading volume of 506,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $444.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

