JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. The firm has a market cap of $439.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

