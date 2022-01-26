K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE KBL opened at C$32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.71. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.20.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

