Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 67.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

