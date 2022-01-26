Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $181.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.81 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 148,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,300. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

