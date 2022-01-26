Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00179756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00030413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00078061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00382135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

