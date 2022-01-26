Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $12,945.73 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 193% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

