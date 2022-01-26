KeyCorp Trims Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $25.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ESMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.22.
NYSE ESMT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
