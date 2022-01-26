KeyCorp Trims Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $25.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

NYSE ESMT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.