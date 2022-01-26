KeyCorp Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

PAYC stock opened at $304.67 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $298.23 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

