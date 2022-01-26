Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.59. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

