Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$17.40 and a 12-month high of C$24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.05.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.