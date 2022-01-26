Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on February 7th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 151.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 220.9%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $903.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.