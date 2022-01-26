Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.59-$19.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.28. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

