Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,008 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

