Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $240.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.08 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.67 and its 200 day moving average is $253.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

