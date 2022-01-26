Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 211.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

