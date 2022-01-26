Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.15.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.