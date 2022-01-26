Kings Point Capital Management Has $144,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 102.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 143.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

