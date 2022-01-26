Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 202.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,274,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

