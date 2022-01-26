Kings Point Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

