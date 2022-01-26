Kings Point Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 64.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day moving average of $355.02. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

