Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 125.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $563.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $636.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $560.72 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.64.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

