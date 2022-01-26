Kings Point Capital Management Sells 69 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.