KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.76.

Shares of KLAC opened at $381.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.