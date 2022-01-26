Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 181,905 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

