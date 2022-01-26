Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,669 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $51,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,771,000 after acquiring an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

