Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

