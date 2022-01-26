Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €36.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €36.40 ($41.36) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

